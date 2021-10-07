Cabinet Gives Approval For Revision of Restorative Justice Policy

Cabinet has given approval for revision of the 2012 National Restorative Justice Policy.

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the announcement during the virtual post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday (October 6).

The Minister said this is being done to ensure the currency and efficacy of the policy, as well as strengthen the legitimacy, reach and overall effectiveness of the National Restorative Justice Programme.

“Restorative Justice is a process whereby all the parties with a stake in a particular offence come together to resolve collectively – how to deal with the aftermath of the offence,” she explained.

Mrs. Williams said Cabinet has also given approval to effect any consequential and or necessary amendments to the Law Reform (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Restorative Justice) Act, 2016.

In 2012, the Government of Jamaica approved the mainstreaming of restorative justice in response to the increase in crime and violence in the society and as a strategic mechanism to assist in the reduction of the backlog of cases.