Grade-Six PEP Exams Begin February 22

Administration of the 2021/22 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) for grade six will begin on February 22, 2022, with the sitting of the Ability Test.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the disclosure at Wednesday’s (October 6) virtual post-Cabinet press briefing.

Grade-six students will sit the Language Arts Performance Task on March 23 and the Mathematics component on March 24, and the Curriculum-based Test on April 27 and 28.

The grade-four Performance Task is scheduled for June 29 and 30, and the dates for the Performance Task for grade-five students are June 8 and 9.

“It must be noted that alternative plans are also in place if the dates set for the assessment are disrupted by the pandemic as they were in the last academic year,” Mrs. Williams said.

She informed that registration has commenced under the online platform and this closes on October 8, 2021.

The grades four and five PEP assessments, which were scheduled for the Christmas term, have been cancelled, given the further disruption of the education sector due to the pandemic.

The exams were previously scheduled for the 2020/2021 academic year but were postponed until the first term in the current period.