NCDA Warns of Effects of Drug Use on the Young Brain

The National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) is warning of the adverse effects of drug use on the brain, especially in young people.
Research Analyst at the NCDA, Uki Atkinson said global findings indicate that youth, who engage in substance abuse, develop several impairments including challenges with the brain, and other health issues.
“That period of development is very special…brain development is still taking place, and young people who start drinking by the age of 13, have a 43 per cent chance of becoming an alcoholic later on, compared to those who start drinking at age 21,” Mrs. Atkinson said.
She was speaking at the National Forum on Youth Drug Use held recently at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew.
The Research Analyst further noted that habitual drug abuse is associated with academic under achievement, and other risky practices.
“If we are able to delay the onset of use during this period, the better our adolescents will be later on in life. If we keep them drug free, they are more likely to stay drug free for life,” Mrs. Atkinson stated.
She also warned against the use of the harmful party drug called ‘Molly’, particularly among the youth and young adults.
“This substance is not something to play with. It is very harmful to health, and it has high potential for abuse, and adolescents have been drugged by Molly, with terrible experiences,” Mrs. Atkinson said.
The NCDA is an agency of the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Its mission is to make Jamaica a better place to live through the elimination of legal and illicit substance misuse by delivering research driven public education, prevention, and treatment programmes.