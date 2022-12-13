Christmas Comes Early for Indigent Family

Christmas came early for an indigent family in Moreland Hill, Westmoreland, who received the keys to a $10 million two-bedroom housing unit built under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development’s Indigent Housing Programme.
Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, handed over the housing solution to the family of four on Friday, December 9.
The beneficiaries included Candice Coke, Antoinette Bowers, Winsome Jones, and Barrington McIntosh.
In his address, Minister McKenzie said in addition to constructing the house, the unit was fully furnished to include toilet, face basin, stove, fridge, washing machine, cupboard, refrigerator, beds, televisions, fans, and couch.
A wheelchair ramp was also built to allow for ease of access to one of the family members who is physically disabled.
“My greatest wish has come true because I wanted the family to have a home for this Christmas and I think this is going to be a beautiful Christmas for the family. We are searching, finding, and gradually doing what we can to assist those persons who are in need,” he stated.
The Minister also announced other current and upcoming indigent housing solutions for Westmoreland under the programme.
He said that a $12.5 million three-bedroom unit will be constructed in Grange Hill, while a $4.2 million one-bedroom unit is being built in Lennox Bigwoods. A $9 million two-bedroom house is also planned for construction.
“The next time I come back to Westmoreland I will be opening the long overdue male ward at the Westmoreland Infirmary that costs over $60 million…fully furnished for the residents of the infirmary in Savanna-la-Mar,” Mr. McKenzie indicated.
Responding on behalf of the family, Ms. Bowers thanked the Minister, the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western, Morland Wilson, and other stakeholders for making their “dreams come true”.
“Through your donation, you have truly made a difference in our lives for which we are extremely grateful. We appreciate you so much and we’re very thankful for making us new homeowners and making a difference in our future endeavors. Once again, a big thank you to everyone that made this possible,” Ms. Bowers said.
Mr. McKenzie also officially opened the Cold Hill Road that was rehabilitated at a cost of $7 million.