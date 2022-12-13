Findings of Socio-Economic Impact of Disability on Children and Access to Safety Nets Study Now Available

The findings of a study on the Socio-Economic Impact of Disability on Children and Access to Safety Nets in Jamaica are now available.

This was disclosed by Acting Country Representative, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Jamaica, Vicente Teran, during a JIS ‘Think Tank’ on Friday (December 9).

The study was commissioned by UNICEF Jamaica, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

“UNICEF is a human rights organization, and our main Convention is the Convention of the Rights of the Child, and we believe that all children have the right to live in an inclusive environment,” Mr. Teran said.

The study employed a mixed-methods (qualitative and quantitative) research design, which consists of triangulated data from a desk review, a survey, key informant interviews and in-depth interviews with the families of children with disabilities (CWDs).

According to the Executive Summary, the sample size was 146 persons. Some 131 parents/ guardians completed the survey and of that number, 19 participated in the in-depth interviews. Key informant interviews were also conducted with 15 professionals.

Social Protection Specialist at UNICEF Jamaica, Andre Miller said the study examined the financial situation of parents who have children with disabilities. It also looked at the costs associated with caring for a child with disability.

“We also examined the barriers that many of these parents experience to accessing services,” he disclosed.

A key finding from the study, revealed that 43 per cent of respondents were unemployed, and most of these persons were out of work for more than one year (85 per cent).

Among the recommendations of the study include the development of a separate social safety net for children with disabilities; provision of resources that support increased registration and certification of persons with disabilities; and the development of a one stop shop for services, from birth to school age.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities, Dr. Christine Hendricks welcomed the study.

“We have been hearing of the situation of children with disabilities, and the fact that we now have it on paper due to this study, it will now provide for us that documented evidence that we need to enhance our programmes and our policies for persons with disabilities,” Dr. Hendricks said.

She added that the study will help to bolster the work of the JCPD as it seeks to implement the provisions of the Disabilities Act.