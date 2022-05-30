National Rums Jamaica Looking to Expand Sugarcane Cultivation

Story Highlights
The partly state-owned National Rums of Jamaica Limited is looking to expand sugarcane cultivation, which is expected to generate employment for displaced sugar workers in Clarendon.
Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jnr, hailed the move during a tour of the company’s Clarendon Distillers Limited on Friday (May 27).
Mr. Charles, who is Member of Parliament (MP) for Clarendon Southeast where the facility is situated, told journalists that “what’s important for me as [an MP] is that these types of operations provide employment opportunities at various levels; [so] it’s good to see that National Rums is investing in this area.”
During the 2018/19 crop season, the Clarendon-based Monymusk Sugar Factory ceased operations, which resulted in the jobs of hundreds of employed residents being made redundant.
Minister Charles advised that some of these displaced workers “will be absorbed in the activities and expansion here [at Clarendon Distillers].”
He further noted that others may be incorporated in the Government’s efforts to boost the production of other crops and vegetables on lands that are not being used.
“The ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ campaign will employ a very specific and strategic method of utilising every inch of land as best as possible, with soil fertility analysis, clean seeds, and finding the best ways to have the best result,” the Minister added.
Friday’s tour of the distillery was led by Production Manager, Flovia Riley and included Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Hon. Franklin Witter; Chief Technical Director, Ministry of Agriculture, Orville Palmer; Chief Executive Officer, National Rums of Jamaica Chief Executive Officer, Martha Miller, and Group Operations Manager, Michael Dunkley; and other representatives of Clarendon Distillers Limited and National Rums.
During the visit, Minister Charles observed various operations at the factory, including the cane farming and rum fermentation processes.
He commended the distillery’s management and staff on the facility’s production output and contribution to the community, having over 300 persons in its employ and producing some nine million litres of alcohol.
Incorporated in 1980, National Rums of Jamaica Limited is jointly owned by the Government of Jamaica, West Indies Rum Distillery Limited of Barbados, and Demerara Distillers of Guyana.