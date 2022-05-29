National Heroes Park to receive facelift

The area reserved at National Heroes Park in downtown Kingston for interring Jamaicans making outstanding contributions to the country is to receive a facelift that transforms the historic site into a space better reflecting the nation’s appreciation for these persons.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who indicated that “very soon this park will be quite different; very soon this park will be befitting of the heroes we have laid to rest here.”

He was addressing a floral tribute ceremony at the facility on Saturday (May 28) to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the birth of Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister, the late Most Hon. Edward Seaga.

Among the persons interred at the Park are National Heroes and former Prime Ministers.

Mr. Holness noted that no Jamaican could be satisfied to see the facility in its current state, “dotted with garbage piles all around.”

“So, in short order [after the facelift], I’m sure Mr. Seaga [would] be very happy, so too all the other Heroes, Prime Ministers and great Jamaicans who we have laid to rest here, that this will truly be a symbol of accomplishment of their desires for this nation,” he said.

The Government previously announced plans for the redevelopment of the wider National Heroes Park, which involves the construction of a new Parliament building on a section of the 50-acre property. This forms part of a master plan to redevelop downtown Kingston.

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness, in reflecting on Mr. Seaga’s life and work, hailed him as a leader “who truly believed in democracy and the institutions of democracy.”

Seaga’s Legacy

He noted that this was exemplified in the 1980s when, for a period, there was no parliamentary Opposition, pointing out that “there could never be a question that any of our democratic institutions were undermined during this period.”

“Mr. Seaga went overboard… in many instances to make it… clear that his Administration during that time would do everything to preserve democracy, including making innovations in the appointment of the Senate and other such innovations in government to protect our democracy,” the Prime Minister stated.

Mr. Holness noted that Mr. Seaga’s work and service, as one of the original framers of Jamaica’s Constitution and leading constitutional reform over a number of years, was also symbolic of his strong belief in democracy.

“He was… a critical and pivotal figure at the point of our Independence; he was truly a father of the nation and indeed a father of our democracy,” he said.

Prime Minister Holness also recounted Mr. Seaga’s zest for development, noting that he was instrumental in developing Ocho Rios, Negril, New Kingston, and downtown Kingston.

“We look at West Kingston as well, and we recognise [that] Tivoli [Gardens] was the product of Mr. Seaga’s mind; his thinking of trying to socially engineer a community and development. So that dream, 50 years hence, needs to be re-visited and completed,” he said.

In his tribute, Minister of Local Government and Community Development and Member of Parliament for Kingston Western, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said “Jamaica has lost a great son” adding that “his name will [continue to] echo right across [the country].”

He pointed out that Mr. Seaga’s name is synonymous with local culture, noting that thousands of young people across the country, were afforded opportunities to be exposed culturally due to the late former Prime Minister’s efforts through Jamaica Festival.

Heroes Welcome

Mr. McKenzie informed that at this time of year, the constituency of West Kingston customarily reflects on Mr. Seaga’s life and work with the staging of several events.

He noted that a youth forum was held in the constituency, where young people spoke about building on the legacy of the former Prime Minister.

“Last night (May 27) in Tivoli, we had an evening of excellence, where the cultural ‘barn yard’ of West Kingston, representing the various schools and institutions, performed,” he said.

Mr. McKenzie said other slated activities included a wreath-laying involving representatives of the constituency on Sunday (May 29)

[The constituency] will be back here tomorrow [May 29] morning for a wreath-laying ceremony… because we can never forget what Edward Seaga did for the people of West Kingston and we are eternally grateful,” he said, adding that a gospel concert was also slated to be held.

Mr. Seaga, who died at age 89 on May 28, 2019, represented the constituency of West Kingston from 1962 until his retirement from active politics in 2005.

He had the distinction, then, of being the longest-serving MP in the history of Jamaica and the Caribbean.