Agrofest Jamaica returns

Story Highlights
- Saturday’s 26th staging saw the popular event being restored to its former glory
- Agriculture Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr, who visited the booths mounted, described the event as a “display of excellence” which shows that “Jamaica is excited for agriculture.”
- AgroFest Jamaica is held in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), and Jamaica 4H Clubs.
Scores of Jamaicans turned out for the return of AgroFest Jamaica, the annual show hosted by the Kingston and St Andrew Association of Branch Societies of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS).
Like many other large events, AgroFest, which was held at the Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries’ Hope Gardens complex in Kingston on Saturday (May 28), had been on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saturday’s 26th staging saw the popular event being restored to its former glory, with all COVID-19 protocols, such as mask-wearing, temperature checks, and frequent hand washing, being observed.
Patrons were treated to colourful displays of various agricultural products and crops, a domino tournament, a cook-off, ample food vendors, and an entertainment package featuring gospel sensation, Jermaine Edwards.
Agriculture Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr, who visited the booths mounted, described the event as a “display of excellence” which shows that “Jamaica is excited for agriculture.”
Speaking with JIS News, Mr. Charles said, “this is us having the bounce back in this sector and building up the energy of our farmers to show what’s taking place on their farms and have more persons buy their products.”
Kingston and St Andrew JAS Parish Manager, Josephine Hamilton, said the event was “bigger and better” than previous years.
More than 35 exhibitors and 10 branch societies were on location. They included investors and private sector companies such as Sagicor, Digicel Foundation, Jamaica National (JN) Bank, and Courts.
“Considering that we’re just coming out of a pandemic, I am happy to see that Corporate Jamaica has come on board, and we have to say thanks to them,” Ms. Hamilton told JIS News, while noting that the event is growing in this regard.
AgroFest Jamaica is held in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), and Jamaica 4H Clubs.
It is a precursor to the major Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon, which takes place in August.