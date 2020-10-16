National Gallery of Jamaica Hosts Virtual Last Sundays

The National Gallery of Jamaica’s upcoming virtual Last Sundays on October 25, 2020 will be featuring a musical performance by vocalist Courtni as well as interviews with The Hon. Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture Entertainment Gender & Sports and Barbara Blake Hannah, Cultural Advisor at the MCGES regarding the ‘Jamaica Jamaica!’ exhibition. The video performance will premiere on the YouTube and Instagram pages of the gallery at 1:30 pm.

Hailing from the tourist city of Montego Bay, Jamaica, Courtni was born into a musical family. Early on she was encouraged to pursue her passion for music and as a result, she learned to play the piano at the tender age of six. Courtni draws inspiration from many artistes and groups including Bach, Ella Fitzgerald, Toots and the Maytals, Nirvana and Beyoncé.

Courtni is currently enrolled at the Edna Manley School of the Visual and Performing Arts where she is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Music Performance. At just twenty-five years old, she knows there is still much to learn and is eager to dive into the entertainment industry headfirst. Following graduation, she plans to not only pursue her lifelong dream of being a recording artiste but to also work as a composer and producer.

The series has been building a consistent audience over the past months and the NGJ hopes the series will bring entertainment and relief to those at home during these times. Persons are encouraged to subscribe to the YouTube page to watch the live performances as well as to keep up to date with the NGJ’s additional programmes.