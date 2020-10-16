JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Thursday, October 15, 2020

October 16, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 65 8,132  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 29 3,654  
Females 35 4,452  
Under Investigation 1 26  
AGE RANGE  2 years to 80 years 1 day to 104 years

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 2 434  
Hanover 1 103  
KSA 6 2,945  
Manchester 0 350  
Portland 0 293  
St. Ann 2 343  
St. Catherine 31 1,826  
St. Elizabeth 0 247  
St. James 12 709  
St. Mary 0 198  
St. Thomas 1 384  
Trelawny 4 118  
Westmoreland 6 182  
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 552

 

 

 87,331  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 0

 

 

    
Results Positive

 

 65 8,132  
Results Negative

 

 487

 

 79,134  
Results Pending

 

 0 65  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 2 162 The deceased are: a 61-year-old male from St. Ann and a 73-year-old male from St. Mary.

 
Coincidental Deaths 0 10  
Deaths under investigation 1 23  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 172 3,653  
Active Cases 65 4,209  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

  2

 

    
Number in Home Quarantine 23,438    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised 190

 

 

    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 48

 

 

    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 16

 

 

    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 488  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 507  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 874  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 65 6,027  
