COVID-19 Update for Thursday, October 15, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|65
|8,132
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|29
|3,654
|Females
|35
|4,452
|Under Investigation
|1
|26
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 80 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|434
|Hanover
|1
|103
|KSA
|6
|2,945
|Manchester
|0
|350
|Portland
|0
|293
|St. Ann
|2
|343
|St. Catherine
|31
|1,826
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|247
|St. James
|12
|709
|St. Mary
|0
|198
|St. Thomas
|1
|384
|Trelawny
|4
|118
|Westmoreland
|6
|182
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|552
|87,331
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|0
|Results Positive
|65
|8,132
|Results Negative
|487
|79,134
|Results Pending
|0
|65
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2
|162
|The deceased are: a 61-year-old male from St. Ann and a 73-year-old male from St. Mary.
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|10
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|23
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|172
|3,653
|Active Cases
|65
|4,209
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
| 2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|23,438
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|190
|Patients Moderately Ill
|48
|Patients Critically Ill
|16
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|488
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|507
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|874
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|65
|6,027
JIS News