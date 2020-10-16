Black River Hospital Receives $2.9 Million in Medical Equipment

The Black River Hospital (BRH) in St. Elizabeth received a donation of medical equipment, valued at $2.9 million, from the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI, Mona), Medical Class of 2019.

The donation which includes a defibrillator, 2 transport stretchers, a plaster saw, a diagnostic set, 3 forceps and a digital paediatric scale, was handed over to the facility on September 26, 2020.

Senior Medical Officer at the BRH, Dr. Sheriff Imoru noted that the Type C facility, which serves thousands of persons in St. Elizabeth, will benefit greatly from the much-needed medical equipment, which will boost the hospital’s services.

“The machines may look small in our eyes but the utility is very important. We will ensure that we take great care of the equipment and show our appreciation. Thank you from the bottom of our heart” Dr. Imoru said.

The donation was from proceeds from the faculty’s annual benefit play, “Smoker”, a theatre production, entirely written, directed & produced by the Medical Class of 2019 and focused on not only supporting the Jamaican health sector but also instilling the importance of volunteerism in future medical professionals.

The graduating class members noted their gratitude in being able to assist to the hospital in better managing its patients.