Cabinet Grants Official Service for Former Minister and Former President of the Senate

Cabinet has accorded an official service for former Government Minister and Member of Parliament, Dr. Donald Keith Duncan, CD. The approval was granted during a session of Cabinet earlier this month.

Dr. Duncan who served as Minister of National Mobilization and Human Resources, between 1977 to 1980, made his contribution to public life in a career spanning some forty-five years. He first served as Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Central 1976 to 1980. He also served as Member of Parliament for Hanover Eastern from 2007 to 2016. The former Minister was conferred with the Order of Distinction, Commander Class, in recognition of his contribution to the Electoral Commission. He passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 80 years.

The official service for Dr. Duncan will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the University Chapel in Mona Kingston. The service of thanksgiving will be restricted only to Programme participants and family Members and a private Interment will follow.

In the meantime, A condolence book will also be opened for the former Minister at the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday October 20, 2020, now temporarily housed at the Jamaica Conference Centre, during the hours of 10am and 3pm.

Also, the Cabinet has accorded an official service to former President of the Senate, Mrs. Jeanette Grant Woodham. She died on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 82 years.

Mrs Jeanette Rose Grant Woodham, OD, JP, has given years of exceptional service to the public sector and civil society in Jamaica and has been lauded as a trailblazing educator and parliamentarian by her peers, and by the Government of Jamaica with her investiture into the Order of Distinction, Officer Class.

Mrs Grant-Woodham was appointed to the Senate where she served from 1980 – 1989. She was subsequently elected Deputy President and then elevated to the position of President of the Senate. She served in the distinguished role of President from 1984-1986 as the first female to be elected to that position. She was appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Industry in 1986. She was also the first female to serve in this capacity.

Private arrangements to memorialise the former Senate President have been made by her family.