More Visibility Of Transition Challenges Faced By SIDS Needed – State Minister

More visibility of the challenges faced by Small Island Developing States (SIDS) that want to transition into sustainable and resilient ocean economies is needed, says State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell.
“In order for SIDS to undertake effective ocean-based climate actions, scaling up ocean finance will be important,” Senator Campbell said, at a Meeting of the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, in Mexico City, recently.
In that regard, the State Minister recommended that the Panel expand its engagement and partnerships with new international financial institutions and regional development banks.
Senator Campbell represented Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, at the meeting.
He suggested that the Draft Joint Statement being prepared by the Panel’s Secretariat for the upcoming United Nations (UN) Ocean Conference, in June 2022, should reflect the “critical importance of access to ocean finance for SIDS”.
Meanwhile, Senator Campbell said the Jamaican Government continues to “take steps” for sustainable ocean planning, in order to deliver on the commitment to manage “100 per cent of our national waters, guided by a sustainable ocean plan”.
“By 2025, key actions, to date, include the establishment of a multidisciplinary National Council on Ocean and Coastal Zone Management, to formulate marine sector policies and promote public awareness of the importance of marine resources to sustainable development,” he added.
The State Minister also noted that the Government is preparing an Overarching Protected Areas Policy.
“Once finalised, it will provide the framework for the regulation of the over 300 legally declared protected areas in the country, including marine and national parks and fish sanctuaries,” he further pointed out.
Jamaica has been a part of the 16-member High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy since 2018.
Other members include Australia, Canada, Chile, Fiji, France, Ghana, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Namibia, Norway, Mexico, Palau, Portugal and the United States of America.