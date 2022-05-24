Jamaicans Urged To Remember Legacy Of Sam Sharpe

Jamaicans are being urged to remember the legacy of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Samuel Sharpe, in his fight for the freedom and rights that we now enjoy.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, made the call in his address at a floral tribute to the National Hero at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay on Monday (May 23).

The Labour Day event marked the date on which Sam Sharpe was hanged in the town square in 1832 for his part in the 1831/32 Christmas slave rebellion and formed part of activities for National Workers’ Week.

“As we celebrate Workers Week and Labour Day 2022, let us remember the blood, sweat and tears of National Hero, the Right Excellent Samuel Sharpe, in his push towards equality, freedom, and unity. This tribute to Sam Sharpe, brings into focus efforts of our present-day leaders as we continue to fight to bring closure and justice for Jamaica and Jamaicans in relation to our ancestors being victims of colonialism and slavery,” Mayor Williams said.

He also called on citizens to commit themselves to ensuring that the hard-fought freedom Jamaicans enjoy today is protected.

“Today, as we pay tribute to… Sharpe, we are preserving and proliferating our rich cultural heritage. Let me remind everyone that the freedom that we enjoy did not come easily, and we must continue to give those who fought for that freedom the respect which they deserve,” he added.

Custos of St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin, in highlighting the significance of commemorating Labour Day and the sacrifice made by Samuel Sharpe, said the key to a nation’s survival is the labour of its workers.

“It is a fact that without labour there is and will be no prosperity. As one philosopher noted, labour is what brings the difference to everything. Evidently, without a doubt, labour is the game changer for all progress,” he said.

“This is why, today, we celebrate the fruits of our labour with thanksgiving in our hearts and lay this floral tribute in memory of… Samuel Sharpe, who was martyred on the 23rd of May 1832 because of his determination that slavery should be abolished, Custos Pitkin noted.

Among those laying floral tributes were Mayor Williams; Custos Pitkin; Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon; Principal Lecturer at Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College, Tracey Tharkur-Holness; and Representative of the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA), Petrina Hudson McIntyre.