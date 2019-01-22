More Vector Control Workers for Trelawny

Story Highlights Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says 10 additional workers will be employed at the Trelawny Health Department’s Vector Control Unit as the Ministry steps up efforts in destroying mosquito breeding sites in the parish.

“We are expanding the temporary work staff. We will be moving from 40 to 50 Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme as well as Ministry of Health (Vector Support Programme) personnel, who will be working alongside the 10 permanent workers. They will be deployed in critical communities, like Albert Town, where there are a high number of Aedes aegypti breeding sites,” he said.

He informed that the additional workers will be “mapping the town centres to create awareness among citizens, in order to get them to participate (in the eradication of mosquito breeding sites)”.

Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says 10 additional workers will be employed at the Trelawny Health Department’s Vector Control Unit as the Ministry steps up efforts in destroying mosquito breeding sites in the parish.

“We are expanding the temporary work staff. We will be moving from 40 to 50 Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme as well as Ministry of Health (Vector Support Programme) personnel, who will be working alongside the 10 permanent workers. They will be deployed in critical communities, like Albert Town, where there are a high number of Aedes aegypti breeding sites,” he said.

He informed that the additional workers will be “mapping the town centres to create awareness among citizens, in order to get them to participate (in the eradication of mosquito breeding sites)”.

The Minister was speaking to journalists following a recent meeting with staff at the Falmouth Hospital, as well as other stakeholders, to discuss vector control measures.

He noted that January has been active in terms of mosquito breeding, and, as such, the Trelawny Health Department is redoubling its vector control efforts.

In addition to increasing personnel, the Ministry is providing logistic support in terms of transportation and fogging equipment.

Dr. Tufton reiterated his appeal for citizens to be vigilant in eradicating mosquito breeding sites in and around their homes, and said that the Ministry will ensure that persons who experience symptoms of dengue are treated as quickly as possible.

Chief Medical Officer at the Falmouth Hospital, Dr. Diane Dale, joined the Minister in urging residents to protect themselves by ensuring that their homes are not breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

She advised residents to “seek healthcare early if they suspect they might have dengue. We have a network of 19 health centres, most of which doctors visit regularly, and, as such, residents have reasonable access to health services”.

Dr. Dale further urged residents to “be very facilitating to vector control workers when they come to their homes to assist them in identifying and destroying breeding sites, and continue eradication efforts even after the workers have left”.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito is responsible for transmitting dengue, Zika and chikungunya viruses.