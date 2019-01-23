Jamaicans Encouraged to Build on Momentum

Story Highlights Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, has called on Jamaicans to work together to build on the momentum gained in 2018.

“We must move ahead with the commitment and fortitude that is required to create a society in which all Jamaicans can achieve their fullest potential. Our economy must continue to expand, and we will achieve our long-term development objectives,” the Minister said.

He was addressing the opening of the United States of America (USA)/Jamaica Defence and Security three-day seminar, at the Directorate of Training and Doctrine Auditorium, Up Park Camp, on January 22.

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, has called on Jamaicans to work together to build on the momentum gained in 2018.

“We must move ahead with the commitment and fortitude that is required to create a society in which all Jamaicans can achieve their fullest potential. Our economy must continue to expand, and we will achieve our long-term development objectives,” the Minister said.

He was addressing the opening of the United States of America (USA)/Jamaica Defence and Security three-day seminar, at the Directorate of Training and Doctrine Auditorium, Up Park Camp, on January 22.

The Minister said that a Jamaican society in which each citizen can live free from the fear of crime and violence is within grasp.

Dr. Chang noted that in 2018, several new approaches were tried, which resulted in Jamaica recording a 22 per cent reduction in murders.

He also cited the announcement made by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in his New Year message, regarding the establishment of the National Commission on Violence.

“We look forward to the recommendations that will emanate from this Commission that will help us to address some of the underlying social issues that contribute to our high crime rate,” the Minister said.

He added that the Prime Minister also indicated that the Government will continue with its strategic implementation of Plan Secure Jamaica, which will see the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) using all their resources, ways, means and the law, to continue to reduce the crime rate.

The seminar is jointly organised by the William J. Perry Centre for Hemispheric Defence Studies and the Jamaica Defence Force.