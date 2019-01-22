Key Club of Wolmer’s Boys’ School Assists Early-Childhood Institution

Story Highlights The Mulvina White Early Childhood Centre on Slipe Road in Kingston has received much-needed assistance from the Key Club at the Wolmer’s Boys’ School, to improve the institution’s infrastructure.

The Club, which is part of the Jamaica Key Club District, has been working with the early-childhood institution since 2016. Over the past two years, the Club has donated stationery, such as exercise books and pencils, and contributed community service hours to the institution, where they read to the children.

Recently, through a project, several of the young men who are a part of the Club installed ceiling fans and repaired electrical outlets at the institution.

Community Relations Manager at the Early Childhood Commission (ECC), Tanisha Miller, said the contributions from the Key Club at Wolmer’s Boys’ School have significantly helped the institution to improve their learning environment.

Ms. Miller pointed out that the mandate at the ECC is to provide quality learning environments, and this kind of assistance from the Club members will enhance the Commission’s effort.

Meanwhile, President of the Key Club and upper-sixth-form student, David Deslandes, said the upgrading work being undertaken by the Club is helping the institution to meet the 12 Operating Standards of the ECC, in order for the school to become fully certified.

“The aim of the current project is to create a better learning environment for approximately 65 children who are enrolled,” he said.

Since the partnership began, the Club has hosted a Christmas treat for the children each December as well as fundraising activities.

Last year, a fundraiser was held and part of the proceeds was used to procure fans.

District Administrator for the Jamaica Key Club District, Christopher Humber, said that after consultation with the parents, the decision was taken that the remaining sum from the fundraiser will be used to open accounts for the children, to encourage saving.