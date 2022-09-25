More Support for South St. Catherine Police Division

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, says security resources in the South St. Catherine Police Division, which includes the Spring Village community, have been boosted.
The Commissioner said Head of the Division, Senior Superintendent (SSP) Christopher Phillips, has strategised a plan for the area, and the High Command is supporting it with additional police personnel, to aid in disrupting criminal activities.
“He has given us a plan as to how he wants to proceed from now on. I am sending an additional 40 police officers to support what he is doing, and we have some other resources that are coming to him, to assist this process,” Major General Anderson said, while speaking in Spring Village on (September 21).
The Commissioner along with several members of the High Command had accompanied Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, to meet with families of persons who died and those who were injured during a gun attack on the community, on September 18.
He pointed out that several police Divisions are getting increased support but emphasised that citizens must support the police to tackle the crime problem.
The Commissioner described the persons who fired the guns at the football match as the “enemy” and declared that the police will find them.
“You, we all, and the police are in this fight together. There are some key Divisions that are giving us a warm time, and the allocation is not just for here, but also a number of other Divisions. We are going to move these bad guys. We are after them, and we keep going,” he said, noting that the police will continue to support the grieving community.
Meanwhile, SSP Phillips said he and his team welcomed the additional resources and will deploy them properly, and “they will make a difference”.
“We are getting the kind of cooperation that we are looking for,” he said, adding that while the community is “grieving badly”, the police are assisting with counselling and other support.