Lady Allen Launches Doreen Clemetson Scholarship

Education
September 25, 2022
Wife of the Governor General and Patron of the Girl Guides Association of Jamaica, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Lady Allen (centre), engages with the Brownie Pack from Hopefield Preparatory School in St. Andrew. They were at the launch of the Doreen Clemetson Scholarship at King’s House on September 22. The scholarship honours the memory of the late former President and Chief Commissioner of the Girl Guides of Jamaica and Principal of Hopefield Preparatory.
Wife of the Governor General and Patron of the Girl Guides Association of Jamaica, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Lady Allen (right), speaks with Immediate Past Chief Commissioner of the organisation, Marjorie Gaynor, following the launch of the Doreen Clemetson Scholarship at King’s House on September 22. The scholarship honours the memory of the late former President and Chief Commissioner of the Girl Guides of Jamaica and Principal of Hopefield Preparatory School in St. Andrew.
Wife of the Governor General and Patron of the Girl Guides Association of Jamaica, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Lady Allen (right), launches the Doreen Clemetson Scholarship during a function held at King’s House on September 22. Looking on (from left) are Maryn Goulbourne and Marie Clemetson. The scholarship honours the memory of Doreen Clemetson, late former President and Chief Commissioner of the Girl Guides of Jamaica and Principal of Hopefield Preparatory School, one of Jamaica’s top-performing primary-level institutions.
