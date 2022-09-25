Jamaicans Urged to Apply for Training Courses Offered by Indian Government

Jamaicans are being encouraged to enrol for courses offered under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

ITEC is a bilateral collaboration between the Governments of India and Jamaica. The programme offers training in professional fields for persons in the public and private sectors as well as university students.

The short-term courses, which are available in India and online, from three weeks to three months, are fully sponsored, including free tuition, travel, accommodation and a stipend.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, said that he will ensure that more Jamaicans take advantage of the training opportunity.

“I will take a personal interest in helping to expand the take-up. I believe we can get our Members of Parliament to get involved. I definitely want to ensure that rural Jamaica is taking advantage of the offerings,” he said.

The Minister was addressing a reception held on Wednesday (September 21) at the High Commission of India in Kingston to celebrate ITEC Day, which is observed every year on September 15.

The event was attended by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Sheila Sealy Monteith, and participants who went to India for training courses in various fields.

The Minister thanked the Government of India for ensuring the sustenance of the programme, noting that the country has been a model for South-South cooperation.

“The fact that you have helped develop over 400 Jamaicans… is a testament to our friendship. It is a testament to your ethos and what you see as the areas through which you should place your emphasis,” he noted.

Minister Green said that the training courses have been beneficial to Jamaicans since “they come back with a greater appreciation of your culture and of your people, and the world is better for it”.

High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui, said that his Government is now offering 50 ITEC scholarships to Jamaicans instead of the usual 30 and urged the Government to ensure that the slots are taken up.

He noted that approximately 182 training programmes in various fields would be available for Jamaicans between now and May 2023.

“So, I urge you to spread this so that others may know about it – even through the private sector – who want to upskill their capacity. You will be welcomed,” he said.