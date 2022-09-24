COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Friday September 23, 2022

JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus
Photo of the day
Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), tags a cow on a livestock farm in Alexandria, St. Ann, under the National Animal Identification and Traceability System (NAITS), on Wednesday (September 21). Assisting are Acting Director of the Agriculture Ministry’s Veterinary Services Division, Dr. Kevin Walker (centre), and Animal Health Technician, Desmond Thompson.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Coronavirus
September 24, 2022
Local Government
September 23, 2022
Fisheries
September 23, 2022
Finance & Public Service
September 23, 2022
JIS radio
September 25, 2022
Sharing the Love | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
September 25, 2022
Jamaica House Weekly | Presented by: Vanessa Silvera
September 24, 2022
You and the Law | Presented by: Jermi-Lee Nelson
Get the facts