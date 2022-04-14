More Investment Needed To Increase Exports – Hill

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, says Jamaican businesses need to invest more in the local manufacturing and export sectors.
Although the sectors are recovering stronger, having recorded a more than 55 per cent increase in domestic exports over the past year, there is room for further expansion and development, he said.
“I want Jamaican businesses to begin to invest in manufacturing and preparing and providing services for export. We need to see a lot more, because unless we export a lot more, we cannot become a rich country,” said Senator Hill.
He was speaking during the virtual JAMPRO Exporters Forum, “Do Business Jamaica Webinar: Delivering World-class Export Products” on Wednesday (April 13).
Senator Hill stated that the production of agricultural goods to promote export is vital.
“I [have] been talking to Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. and he has this very strong agricultural programme going. On the investment side, as the Minister responsible for investment, we want to look at joining with agriculture entrepreneurs,” he outlined.
Senator Hill pointed out that JAMPRO is working with investors to build more cold storage for agricultural produce and goods, and this is part of government’s plan to expand the local agro-processing sector.
The virtual event featured local and international buyers and exporters of Jamaican produce and products who used the platform to share information as well as provide insight and support in the trade sector.
JAMPRO’s President, Diane Edwards, reaffirmed the entity’s commitment to delivering market intelligence and advising export partners on market access and trade agreements.
“We give you real tips from practitioners and practical people on how to get into the export market and to ensure Jamaica continues to deliver world-class products to the global market,” she stated.