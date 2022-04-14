Industry Minister Highlights Importance Of Digitalisation

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, is encouraging industry leaders to be intentional about digitalisation as a strategic imperative to lower costs, improve efficiency and customer experience, and increase productivity and profits.

Speaking at the fifth staging of the annual information technology and business conference, TechCon, Senator Hill said that as Minister, he welcomed the opportunity to discuss the value of digital maturity to Jamaica’s business competitiveness, both locally and globally.

The virtual forum was hosted by local information technology (IT) services provider tTech, in partnership with tech giant Microsoft. The two-day event was held on Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 13 under the theme ‘Inspire: Accelerating your Digital Maturity’.

Senator Hill argued that digital maturity is not just for highly capitalised businesses.

“Small businesses, too, can adopt technology to improve their return on investment. Due to their size, some small businesses are more agile and can more easily incorporate new technologies, thereby positioning themselves to compete successfully with larger companies,” he added.

The Minister commended the tTech management and staff for their entrepreneurial and focused leadership over the years.

This focus and leadership, he noted, “has given birth to one of our premier technology service companies in Jamaica”.

“I also commend you for providing this annual conference, where leaders across various sectors of industry can benefit from the robust exchange of experiences, perspectives, and ideas to which this conference lends itself,” he added.

Senator Hill further commended and encouraged local businesses, which have been employing creative digital solutions to offer an improved customer experience and earning improved profits.

While consumers were encouraged to take the step towards digital maturity, Minister Hill highlighted the importance of consumer protection as a way for businesses to safeguard themselves against cybercrime.

Citing the Data Protection Act, which was passed in the Senate on June 12, 2020, and which provides guidelines on how personal data should be handled in physical or electronic forms, he said that “all business owners who manage customer data must familiarise themselves and their staff with the tenets of this Act, to ensure compliance”.

Minister of Science, Energy & Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz; Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Floyd Green; and local and international technology experts were among those who weighed in on topical matters, including the Digital Readiness Assessment being conducted across the region.

TechCon is one of the Caribbean’s largest and most anticipated IT conferences, aimed at providing a forum for industry experts and thought leaders to explore emerging trends defining the global IT space.

The annual event allows for information sharing, cross-sectoral integration, and the presentation of research products and data insights.