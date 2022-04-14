President Kagame Engages In Several Activities On Second Day

President of the Republic of Rwanda, His Excellency Paul Kagame, is in the second of his three-day State visit to the island, which will include discussions intended to deepen bilateral relations.
Talks will focus on matters of State and opportunities for economic cooperation between the countries.
The President arrived in Jamaica on Wednesday (April 13) at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, where he was met by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen; Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman.
Earlier today (April 14), President Kagame called on the Governor-General at King’s House. He also signed the visitors’ book.
Later in the afternoon, the President will address a joint sitting of the Houses of Parliament at Gordon House and meet with Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding.
This will be followed by a State Dinner to be held at King’s House.
Prior to his departure on Friday, April 15, President Kagame will meet with the Prime Minister for bilateral talks at Jamaica House.
Both the Prime Minister and President Kagame will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) after the talks and deliver Statements.
President Kagame is also scheduled to attend the ‘Think Jamaica 2022’ (Government to Government and Civil Society Dialogue) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in the early afternoon.
After this engagement, the President will leave for the Norman Manley International Airport, where the ceremonial departure will be held.
Jamaica and Rwanda established diplomatic relations in November 1998.