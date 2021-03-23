Montego Bay’s Mayor Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, received his first dose of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at the Montego Bay Type Five Health Centre in St. James on Monday (March 22).

In an interview with JIS News, he encouraged persons to get inoculated and not be dissuaded by misconceptions about the vaccine.

“There is nothing wrong with taking the vaccine, because the medical experts say that it is safe. As the Mayor of Montego Bay, I have to lead by example; and that is why I [have taken] the vaccine,” Mr. Williams said.

The Mayor indicated that he was satisfied with the registration process at the health centre, noting that it was smooth and seamless.

For her part, wife of the Mayor, Shirley Williams, who got vaccinated as well on Monday, also encouraged persons to do likewise.

“There is nothing to fear. Persons should take it for their own safety,” she emphasized.