Beach Licences Must Be Renewed By March 31

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is reminding beach operators that all licences must be renewed by March 31.

Addressing a JIS Think Tank on Tuesday (March 16), Manager of NEPA’s Applications Secretariat Branch, Miguel Nelson, said that under the Beach Control (Licensing) (Amendment) Regulations of 2015, licences are valid for one year and should be renewed annually by the end of March.

“Therefore, licensees must now proceed to have their beach licences renewed,” he noted.

Mr. Nelson said that the licensee simply needs to pay the applicable fee and NEPA will prepare the renewal certificate.

He noted that those licences that are not renewed by the deadline would have expired and the licensee will be required to make a new application.

For the new application, persons must submit a completed form; signed proof of posting a Form B notice informing adjacent neighbours of proposed project(s); the application fee of $1,000; company documents, which should include the certificate of incorporation, list of directors and company secretary; an updated project brief; and updated drawings as required.

Mr. Nelson warned that under the Beach Control Act it is a criminal offence to encroach on or use the foreshore and floor of the sea without a valid beach licence, and persons who continue to do so will be liable for prosecution.

He pointed out that a beach licence is not only granted for recreational use of beaches under management but any entity that uses the foreshore and floor of the sea for commercial activities.

For more information, persons may contact NEPA by emailing applications@nepa.gov.jm or calling 876-754-750 ext. 2102.