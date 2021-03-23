Vaccine Waste Below Benchmark

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says Jamaica has managed to keep COVID-19 vaccine waste at .3 per cent, to date, which is way below the country’s two per cent benchmark.

He noted that the global standard of waste of the vaccine is three per cent.

“We have used some 2,200 vials. There is always going to be an expectation of waste and we have set our target at two per cent. To date, our waste/equivalent has been .3 per cent, far less than one per cent,” Dr. Tufton said.

He was addressing a virtual press conference from Jamaica House on Sunday (March 21).

Dr. Tufton said the team in the field is doing “very well” in managing the vaccination process, noting that the objective is not to waste any of the vaccine.

Providing an update on the investigation into the one vial of vaccine that has been reported missing, the Minister said the police have been brought in and there has been some “personnel adjustments, to ensure that it doesn’t reoccur”.

The vaccination programme started on March 10 and the jab is being administered to front-line workers, including persons in the healthcare sector and members of the security forces, government officials over age 60, and other vulnerable groups.

Registration of persons 75 years and older started on March 22.