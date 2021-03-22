PM And Mrs. Holness Receive Vaccine

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and is urging the public to do the same.

The vaccine was administered by nurse, Fiona Ellis, at The Good Samaritan’s Inn in Kingston on Monday (March 22).

The Prime Minister’s wife and Member of Parliament for East Rural St. Andrew, Juliet Holness, was also inoculated.

Mr. Holness said he felt “fine” after receiving the injection and reiterated his call for Jamaicans to take the vaccine as soon as it becomes available to them.

“My word is, take the vaccine when you can. We don’t want to see a spike in the numbers as a result of persons who don’t take the vaccine,” he said.

“Remember, even after you have taken the vaccine, there is a period of time for your immunity to build, so, during that period of time, there is still a potential [to become infected],” Mr. Holness advised.