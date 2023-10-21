Misinformation Is A Threat To Democracy – Minister Morgan

Misinformation Is A Threat To Democracy – Minister MorganBy: October 21, 2023 ,
MONTEGO BAY, Oct. 21 (JIS):
Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, says the pervasion of misinformation is one of the biggest threats to democracy that must be thwarted at every opportunity.
The Minister, who was speaking on day two of the Broadcasting Commission’s three-day Strategic and Operational Planning Retreat at the Moon Palace Resort in Ocho Rios, St. Ann on Friday (October 20), said no one benefits from the peddling of misinformation, noting that this can wreck families, careers, and personal lives.
“We convene at a critical juncture in our society where misinformation or fake news has become a significant part of our public discourse. It’s [fast] becoming a cancer on our democracy and we must do everything we can to [repel this danger],” Mr. Morgan said.
“A society that does not have a robust framework in protecting itself from misinformation and disinformation will be a society that will find itself in trouble. We cannot continue to allow it to take shape and must do everything to guard against this,” he added.
Against this background, Mr. Morgan said entities like the Broadcasting Commission must take the lead in confronting the threat posed by misinformation.
He also underscored the importance of stakeholder collaborations that result in a strong pushback by entities against this risk, noting that in a situation “where so many people are spreading misinformation, the person telling the truth can be seen as the one spreading lies.”
Meanwhile, Minister Morgan urged caution by persons utilising or seeking to use artificial intelligence (AI).
He maintained that while AI has its advantages, there is also a risk that it can ruin reputations and lives.