No Asylum Application Made By Haitians Illegally Entering Jamaica Recently

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, says no application for asylum was made by the group of Haitians who entered the island illegally recently.

A total of 37 Haitian nationals arrived in the island by boat last week.

“They would have been briefed [that], as part of the process, they go through health checks to figure out whether they have any ailments and they would have been, based on the treaties that we signed, been advised of the rights that they have as persons who have entered the country in the circumstances that they did,” the Minister advised.

He was responding to a question during Wednesday’s (July 19) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Minister Morgan said given the fact that the Haitians have not applied for asylum, then a particular process had to take place under Jamaican law.

“Jamaica is a signatory to all the relevant protocols as it relates to persons who find themselves in these positions, and we are ensuring that we follow these protocols,” he indicated.

Mr. Morgan also said that consideration should also be given to the possibility that Jamaica was not the intended destination for the Haitians.

“There have been circumstances in the past where due to the Trade Winds, they are seeking to go to the north but they end up in the south. I don’t want to speculate, but because they have not applied for asylum then a particular process had to take place under Jamaican law,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Minister Morgan advised that the Government’s action will not impact the advocacy for stronger assistance from the global community for the country.

“We remain committed to the position that we have articulated through the Prime Minister as he has been pushing himself with relation to Haiti.

“The Prime Minister is currently in Brussels where he has had several meetings with our European partners, and one of the big issues that he has been pushing is asking for more assistance and stronger assistance for the Haitian people within the global community,” he said.

Mr. Morgan said the Eminent Persons Group was also in Haiti recently to continue discussions with the various stakeholders as it relates to seeking a permanent solution for the challenges they face.

The Eminent Persons Group appointed by CARICOM comprises former Prime Ministers, the Most Hon. Bruce Golding of Jamaica, Perry Christie of The Bahamas, and Dr. Kenny Anthony of St. Lucia.

The Group aims, among other things, to facilitate dialogue among key Haitian stakeholders towards restoring political stability and improving governance in the country.