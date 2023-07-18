Investments Remain Hallmark of Partnership Between Jamaica and France – Senator Johnson Smith

Investments remain a hallmark of the longstanding partnership between Jamaica and the Republic of France, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith.

She notes that these have been undertaken in areas of critical national development, such as shipping, logistics, petroleum distribution, water-system development, highway construction and port expansion.

Senator Johnson Smith was speaking during a soirée at the French Embassy in St. Andrew on July 14, to mark the 234th anniversary of France’s National Day – Fête Nationale Française or Bastille Day.

The event was hosted by France’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Olivier Guyonvarch.

Senator Johnson Smith acknowledged the French companies that have been facilitating the investments in Jamaica, emphasising that “you have been reliable partners whose links complement the focus of the Government on inclusive and sustainable development, together with growth and job creation”.

The Minister said the countries’ shared values have served as a catalyst for fostering a stable diplomatic and bilateral partnership over the past 60 years.

She noted that this commenced with the establishment of diplomatic relations on August 6, 1962, coinciding with Jamaica’s attainment of political independence.

Senator Johnson Smith pointed out that since the onset of this alliance, “our countries have, on numerous occasions, explored and taken advantage of opportunities to advance the relationship”, adding that “today, tangible outcomes of our engagement are evident for all to see”.

“These outcomes include our growing collaboration in several areas, including agriculture, health, tourism and investment. Another success has, of course, been the promotion of the French language in Jamaica, which has been spearheaded by the French Embassy and the Alliance Francaise,” she outlined.

“We also welcome the strengthening of cooperation in the field of sports, particularly as we count down to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and the Paralympic Games on the horizon,” the Minister added.

Senator Johnson Smith said people-to-people engagements have continued to define and underpin the cooperation between the countries.

“This engagement has taken place at various levels, including through the Teaching Assistants Programme. These assistants not only carry the English language to France, but they serve as cultural and brand ambassadors for Jamaica, and they return bringing deepened and heightened French skills to their chosen [fields] and, of course, to the growing French private sector here in Jamaica,” she stated.

The Minister said these programmes have been complemented by academic exchanges, including at the tertiary level, with overseas territories such as Martinique, which she pointed out “now celebrates being the newest Associate Member of CARICOM as of last week; so that is something to celebrate, as well, in the deepening of our regional exchanges”.

Senator Johnson Smith also highlighted France’s role as a steadfast proponent of environmental sustainability, which, she said, has been key to regional and multilateral efforts on the issue of climate change.

The capital city, Paris, hosted the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP21) in 2015, during which 196 Parties attending adopted a legally binding international Treaty on climate change.

The Treaty, known as the Paris Agreement, was adopted on December 12, 2015 and entered into force on November 4, 2016.

“We continue to recall the great partnership between Prime Minister [the Most Hon. Andrew] Holness and [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron who were tasked by the [UN] Secretary-General to lead a political initiative to mobilise climate financing to support the Paris Agreement. So, the city of Paris… and the Agreement which carries its name [remain] forever… in our hearts, with action against climate change,” Senator Johnson Smith said.

She added: “We continue to be deeply appreciative of France’s support of the developing countries in this area and in particular the small island developing states (SIDS).”

Meanwhile, Senator Johnson Smith extended the Government’s gratitude to Ambassador Guyonvarch, “for the invaluable contribution which you have made to the deepening of cultural… and, indeed, investment ties”.

“The fraternal and the enduring relations which we enjoy have been underpinned by the very same principles of freedom and fraternity which have facilitated the development of mutual interests and common understanding between our countries. Please be assured of Jamaica’s firm commitment to the further strengthening of friendly relations that our countries have shared since 1962,” she said.

Minister Johnson Smith further stated that the Government anticipates “many more fruitful years of collaboration for the sustainable development of our respective peoples”.

Bastille Day commemorates the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, a major event of the French Revolution.

The Day also commemorates the anniversary of the Fête de la Fédération, which celebrated the unity of the French people on July 14, 1790.

Minister Johnson Smith said the signal sent by the storming of the Bastille was a landmark in both French and world history.

She noted that the underpinning principles resonated across the globe and inspired other nations, including those in the Caribbean, adding that “they continue to hold value today”.

“This National Day is that annual opportunity for the People of France to celebrate with the world their incredible legacy, which was gifted to the world, and to highlight who they are as a nation,” Senator Johnson Smith added.

The soirée was attended by several Government Ministers and diplomats, among other dignitaries.