$12.8-Million Contract Signed to Upgrade Hill Sixty Road In St. Thomas

Work to improve and upgrade the Hill Sixty Road in Cheswick, St. Thomas, is slated to begin next month.

This follows the signing of a $12.8-million contract to commence the undertaking at the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development in St. Andrew on July 18.

The roadwork, to be undertaken over three months, includes scarifying the existing surface and laying a new base course, construction of concrete drains, and paving the roadway with asphaltic concrete surfacing.

FSC Construction Works Limited was awarded the contract after a tender process.

Addressing the signing ceremony, portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said the road project is one aspect of infrastructure improvements being undertaken in the community under the Rural Development Programme, which is being spearheaded by the Ministry.

“I drove on this road… . It really needs upgrading and we are spending this money to upgrade [it],” he said.

Minister McKenzie noted that other areas of development being undertaken include improving water supply, provision of electricity to approximately 100 homes, construction of indigent housing solutions for eight individuals, and completing the construction of a community centre.

Member of Parliament, St. Thomas Eastern, Dr. Michelle Charles, welcomed the road project.

“It’s a road that is very much in need of repair, and Councillor [Michael McLeod] has been fighting for this road from as long as I’ve known him. He has been talking about it, so today is a very, very good day. We are extremely grateful, and we will take very good care of the road,” she said.

Councillor McLeod, who represents the Dalvey Division, expressed gratitude.

“When I heard the announcement in Parliament, I jumped for joy because it’s really, really needed,” he said.

Mayor of St. Thomas, Councillor Hubert Williams, for his part, said that the road project will improve the quality of life of the residents.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, St. Thomas Municipal Corporation, Tamika Small, in her remarks, said that “this road is well-needed and will be appreciated by the citizens of St. Thomas and the Cheswick District and the Dalvey District also”.

The Rural Development Programme was introduced last year and aims to give new life to rural communities.

The Cheswick community, with more than 900 residents, is the second of six communities identified for the programme.

Infrastructure works are ongoing in Chambers Pen, Hanover, which is the first beneficiary under the programme.