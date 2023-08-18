Work Continues to Update ATI

Work continues to update the access to information (ATI) legislation, says Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan.
Providing an update during the recent post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St. Andrew, Minister Morgan said the Government is very serious about the ATI reform.
“As Minister with responsibility for Information, I asked the Information Division when I just became Minister a year ago, to start work on it. Since then, they have submitted documents to the Attorney General’s Department for determination, so we can make a submission to Cabinet, so we can have another Joint Select Committee for the ATI,” he said.
“The reality of it is the State’s legislative process takes some time, but I can assure the public that we are doing some work on it,” the Minister added.
Mr. Morgan said the current work is integral to update the deliberations of the Joint Select Committee, which happened approximately 10 years ago.
“There was a Joint Select Committee that was held about a decade ago, but we felt that those conclusions were a bit dated, as it was over 10 years ago,” he shared.