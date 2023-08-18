PEP Awardees Better Poised for High School – Minister

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, says this year’s Primary Exit Profile (PEP) awardees are better poised to take on high school, having acquired the knowledge to navigate the virtual space.

“You are the ones with the most experience in the virtual space. Of all the cohorts of classes, you are the ones who are most technologically savvy. You are going to high school with a knowledge that a lot of classes ahead of you did not have and I want you to recognise that and to see it as an advantage and to use it wisely,” Ms. Williams said.

She was speaking to awardees during the St. James Southern High Achievers Awards Ceremony, held on August 17 at the Mt. Carey Baptist Church in St. James.

The event, which was held under the theme: ‘Celebrating Excellence in Education,’ recognised students from the St. James Southern constituency who attained an overall score of 300 or higher in the 2023 sitting of the PEP exams.

Mrs. Williams lauded the awardees for their hard work and brilliance, noting that this year’s awardees outperformed those in 2019.

She explained that the figures can only be compared to 2019 when PEP was first introduced and students were able to sit the exams in similar settings to this year’s, after the sector faced a two-year disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am particularly pleased this year, because of those who sat the PEP in 2023, when we look at the comparison with 2019, they did better …. This, from a cohort that lived through the pandemic to emerge well accomplished,” the Minister said.

“You have done well. Celebrate your achievements, go to high school with confidence, learn everything you can in high school. Your sacrifice has paid off… your accomplishments are a beacon of hope and inspiration for all of us,” she continued.

Figures from the Ministry show that 57 per cent of students were categorised as ‘proficient’ or ‘highly proficient’ this year, according to the National Standards Curriculum, as against 41 per cent in 2019.

Meanwhile, Minister Williams lauded the parents and teachers for their work with the students and urged parents and guardians to continue to support the students even as they become more independent.

“They’re going to need you now more than ever; they’re going to need to know that you are there for them no matter what. Yes, they’re going to start becoming more independent, but at the same time you must provide guidance because there are so many influences around,” she implored.