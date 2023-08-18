Traffic Diversion in Black River High to Facilitate Road Works

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the motoring public that come Sunday August 20 traffic will be diverted for three days from a section of the Black River to Scott Cove Main Road in South Western St Elizabeth in the vicinity of the Black River High School Entrance.
The restriction is to facilitate rehabilitative road works on a section of the corridor.
Community Relations Officer of the southern region at the NWA, Howard Hendriks, explains that the work which is to be undertaken includes excavation of roadway, laying of base course material and overlay with asphaltic concrete.
The alternative route to bypass the High School entrance is as follows.
Travelling from Black River westerly to Scotts Cove turn right at Exchange Drive and proceed to Lovers Lane in New Town.
Motorists will turn left and drive along Lovers Lane unto West Street and continue on to the Black River to Scotts Cove main road.
The opposite prevails when coming easterly from Scotts Cove.
The improvements on the road surface, along what is a busy corridor, will allow for the freer movement of traffic and ease of access to major communities such as White House, Treasure Beach. Bluefields, Crawford, Black River, Font Hill and Savanna la Mar.
Motorists are being reminded to obey the instructions of the flagmen and traffic signs are posted along the corridor during the period of works.