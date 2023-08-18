80 Students to Receive JAMALCO Scholarships for 2023/24 Academic Year

Eighty secondary and tertiary students in Clarendon and Manchester will receive scholarships valued just over $14 million for the 2023/24 academic year under bauxite and mining company Jamalco’s Education Assistance Programme.

Commitment letters were presented to the students during a ceremony at the Wembley Centre of Excellence in Clarendon on Wednesday (August 16).

Later this month, another 300 students attending basic, primary, and high schools will receive books and book grants from Jamalco.

The recipients were selected based on academic performance and demonstrated financial need.

Jamalco Managing Director, Austin Mooney, said the programme extends a helping hand to students in Clarendon and Manchester, particularly those within communities where the company’s operations are located.

“By fostering academic excellence, the programme paves the way for bright futures and stronger communities. It is a beacon of hope for those who might otherwise be held back by financial constraints,” he said.

Additionally, 10 tertiary students are each receiving scholarships valued $350,000 in back-to-school assistance under the newly launched Century Aluminum Company High Achievers scholarship programme.

Century Aluminum is a partner of Jamalco.

Century’s Vice President for Global Operations, Gauti Hoskuldsson, said through the High Achievers Award, the company will honour a select group of students annually who exhibit exceptional academic performance, strong community involvement, and a commitment to making a difference.

“This scholarship, representing our commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and change-makers, will empower them to excel in their pursuits and contribute to the growth of our nation,” he said.

Guest speaker at the ceremony, Managing Director, HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr. Tanesha Ingleton, encouraged the scholarship awardees to make the most of the significant investment in their education made by Jamalco.

“It is for you now to utilise your opportunity to pursue your education. Use your knowledge to address the challenges of society… aim to make a difference in the lives of others.” she said.

Dr. Ingleton also commended Jamalco for its continued investment in Jamaica.

“I cannot overemphasise the commendations to Jamalco for their scholarships and their various means of assistance and investing in awards. They have continued to reinvest and believe in our communities,” she added.

This year’s scholarship presentations are the 16th for Jamalco, which, to date, has financed the education of more than 500 young Jamaicans.