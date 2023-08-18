50 New JUTC Buses Expected to Arrive on Monday

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has announced that 50 new buses are expected to arrive in the island on Monday, August 21 to boost the entity’s fleet.
Among the new buses are 45 diesel and five battery electric units. Three charging stations are also expected to arrive.
In a media release issued on Friday (August 18), the JUTC noted that it is anticipated that the “waiting period” for deployment of the buses on the roads will be approximately 10 days.
The units will thereafter be dispatched across the greater Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region (KMTR), especially on the high traffic volume routes including the Portmore and Spanish Town sub-regions.
The arrival of the buses is “highly anticipated by the commuting public, especially to meet the demands of the new school year (beginning September 2023),” the release stated.