NWA Instructs Southern Coastal Highway Project Contractors to Minimise Dust Nuisance

Communication and Customer Services Manager at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, says contractors recruited under the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) have been advised to oil the roadways where work is being conducted to reduce the dust nuisance affecting residents.

Mr. Shaw explained that part of the expectations and deliverables for the contractors is wetting of the roads.

“We know that we have been experiencing significant dry periods in almost all the parishes across Jamaica, and so that particular fact would have limited itself to some of the dust issues that we would have seen,” he stated.

“We have sought to cauterise that particular issue, so we have directed that the contractors oil sections of roads, especially where the traffic is heavy, to try and reduce the incidents of fugitive dust. But ultimately, what we push for is to try and get the asphalted concrete works done as quickly as possible,” Mr. Shaw added.

He was speaking during the ‘Good Morning Minister’ Programme on Love 101 FM on Wednesday (August 2).

Regarding public queries pertaining to the provision of lights along with roadway under the SCHIP, Mr. Shaw informed that the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is responsible for this.

“The JPS [has] advised that they are going to be getting a shipment of poles sometime this month. The contractor is expected to have the bases erected for the polls to be [installed],” Mr. Shaw said.

“When you drive along the road, you’ll see some gaps in the jersey barrier; those spaces are really where the poles are going to be erected,” he added.

Mr. Shaw also addressed the issue of lack of management of the roadworks.

Aspects of the over-120 kilometre-highway construction have been impeded due to several challenges, including slow pace of work and a lack of proper maintenance of work zones.

Mr. Shaw informed that over a week, NWA Chief Executive Officer, E.G. Hunter, met with senior members of China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), including personnel from its regional office in Panama.

“We really… threw everything at them to say ‘look, we are dissatisfied with certain things. We need for you to move on to treating with some of these issues that have been raised legitimately’. So, they have given a commitment at their level. Then we move to the level of the subcontractors who work for China Harbour,” Mr. Shaw said.

He advised that China Harbour has sought to treat with several of the many issues arising, to the extent that they have separated themselves from two of the subcontractors and placed another two on notice.

“As a matter of fact…, in terms of the notice that has been given, we expect that China Harbour will act, come tomorrow, if what has been requested is not seen before the end of the day today. So, we have taken on board all of these concerns… these complaints, and action is being taken,” Mr. Shaw stated.