Jamaicans in the West Speak on Promoting Unity in the 61st Year of Independence and Beyond

As the country reflects upon the journey to 61 years of Independence and the strides that have been made, JIS News asked citizens in the western end of the island ‘How Can Jamaica Promote Greater Unity and Social Cohesion Among its People In the 61st Year of Independence and Beyond?’
Jevarne Beckford, Businessman, Hanover – This can be achieved by ensuring that there is a greater level of equity among members of the population. Initiate this process through education at the most elementary level and reinforce it through the school curricula, music, sports, politics and even religion. When this approach is properly implemented, then the motto ‘Out of many one people’ will be an embraced reality for us, thus promoting unity and social cohesion.
Ladane Williams-Gardener, Social Worker, St. James – Jamaica can promote better unity and social cohesion by fostering inclusive dialogue, celebrating cultural diversity, investing more in education, and addressing socio-economic disparities.
Okeam Morrison, Police Officer, Westmoreland – Dreams are what unite people. Jamaicans need to believe that they can achieve what they dream of and that it can be achieved here in our country through fair means. This alone will not guarantee unity but it’s a start. Please be mindful that even strangers come together when they have a common goal. The goal of the country should be on every citizen’s tongue through aggressive promotion and sensitisation, and they need to realise how [the national goal] can benefit them or put them a step closer towards realising their dreams. This ray of hope could be a magnet pulling Jamaicans together one generation after the other.
Rodgeana Chambers, Customer Service Representative, St. Elizabeth – By doing social interventions, promoting a long-term plan to enhance the mindset of the younger generation, and loving and supporting each other mentally. A support system would be really good as we all fight our own battles, and sometimes, it would be good to have the support of others, just to know someone is there and you’re not fighting alone. This would build a bond and unity between individuals, especially for the younger [population].
Shamir Brown, Firefighter, Trelawny – Jamaica can achieve this by destroying social barriers that exist. It’s about creating equality of opportunities for all to succeed. Also, seek to impress upon the people of the country the importance of working together for the benefit of the country. The leadership from the top is important in this regard.
Whitney Ballentine, Chef, St. Ann – Cut out the segregation in politics. It must be one country, one goal. Also, add stiffer penalties for corruption, fraud, and compensate public sector workers.