Motorists to Access Two of Four Lanes from Harbour View to Yallahs

Work is being undertaken on the Harbour View to Yallahs corridor, under the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP), towards granting access to two of four lanes to the motoring public.
Communication and Customer Services Manager at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, made the disclosure on the ‘Good Morning Minister’ Programme on Love 101 FM today (August 2).
“The focus really is on… having at least two of the four lanes available to the motoring public from Harbour View all the way to Yallahs. So, the challenges that persons would have been speaking to and experiencing for some time, we want to ensure that those challenges are behind us come the end of this month,” Mr. Shaw said.
“We have a couple of major things that we need to do, including this coming weekend… . We are going to be reducing, to single lane, a stretch of road in the Shooters Hill area for about 400 metres,” he added.
Mr. Shaw said this is necessary, “as we are going to be creating the embankment on the seaside. On the land side, we have some light poles that are in the way, and so we cannot do much on the land side until those poles are relocated”.
He informed that the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has given a commitment to having those poles relocated on August 28.
“Until that is done, we cannot really touch that side, but we are going to be working on the seaside over a three-day period from August 5 to 7. On the 8th, we would have been expected to open those two lanes on the seaside, and so that will then allow us to give access [to] those two lanes all the way to Harbour View from Yallahs,” Mr. Shaw said.
He added that while the two lanes on the seaside will not be paved at the end of the process on Monday, “we will be able to do that before the end of this month”.