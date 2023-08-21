JIS News
PHOTOS: Floral Tribute to Commemorate the 136th Anniversary of the Birth of National Hero the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey

August 21, 2023
Michael Dawson, who represented son of the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, Hon. Dr. Julius Garvey, salutes the monument after laying a wreath during Thursday’s (August 17) floral tribute commemorating the 136th anniversary of the National Hero’s birth. The event was held at National Heroes Park in Kingston.
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., pays a floral tribute to National Hero, the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, on behalf of Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, at National Heroes Park in Kingston. The occasion was to mark the 136th anniversary of the National Hero’s birth on Thursday (August 17).
President of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), Steven Golding, places flowers at the shrine of National Hero, the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, on Thursday (August 17) at National Heroes Park in Kingston, to mark the 136th anniversary of his birth.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), greets Michael Dawson, who represented son of the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, Hon. Dr. Julius Garvey, at the floral tribute commemorating the 136th anniversary of the National Hero’s birth. The event was held on Thursday (August 17) at National Heroes Park in Kingston. Looking on is Deputy Chairman of the National Council on Reparations, Bert Samuels.
