Gov’t Spends More Than $9B Annually To Help 290,000 Path Beneficiaries

KINGSTON, Oct. 21 (JIS):

The Government spends more than $9 billion annually to assist approximately 290,000 beneficiaries of the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

Additionally, approximately $600 million is spent each year on back-to-school grants and tertiary bursaries.

Addressing a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., said the objective of PATH is to assist citizens who are in need.

He pointed out, however, that the intention is not to have beneficiaries in a state that requires them to perpetually be on this social programme. According to Minister Charles, the ultimate goal is that the support given to families will allow them to become more economically independent and therefore break the inter-generational cycle of poverty.

“We intend to provide substantive benefits throughout the period to beneficiaries – from primary through to tertiary education – whether in the form of bursaries, tertiary grants; and focus support in terms of the Steps-to-Work Programme or any other means of support which will assist them to become independent,” he said.

Mr. Charles informed that preliminary information reaching the Ministry is that there are several persons who are in need of a benefit, but are not on PATH.

“As part of the overhaul of the programme, we will be doing a thorough analysis by evaluating the data to ensure persons who meet the criteria access the benefits,” the Minister said.

For persons not on PATH for various reasons, including those who qualify but have not applied, the Ministry is committed to implementing strategies to ensure that all who are eligible benefit from the programme.

“The reduction in unemployment and poverty has increased Jamaica’s economic rating globally. A more stable economic framework means that the Government is advancing policies and strengthening programmes that are proving to be beneficial in terms of providing sustainable support to families,” Minister Charles said. As part of the safety net reforms which were introduced in 2000, PATH was piloted in 2001 and implemented islandwide in 2002.

At that time, the focus was on creating meaningful support, improving efficiencies in the administration and delivery of programmes, and improving the targeting of benefits to the most needy in the population.

The main objectives of PATH are: to address the consumption needs of the poorest families; and break the intergenerational cycle of poverty through human capital development outcomes.