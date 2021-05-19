Ministry To Finance Islandwide Rural Electrification Programme

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development is to finance an islandwide rural electrification programme valued at $189 million.

Giving details of the programme while making his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 18, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said the programme is to be implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).

He said JSIF has already completed community assessments for 500 houses in several communities.

“It is designed to facilitate communities that want to be legally connected to the electricity grid but are not able to find the money to wire and certify their homes,” the Minister explained.

Once the houses are wired and certified, Mr. McKenzie said, this will enable these families to enter into a formal agreement with the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS).

The Minister argued that the programme, which is to be rolled out over the next three years, will transform family and community life in rural areas.

“It is about changing the character of communities through legitimate access to resources. It is also about reducing vulnerability to fires, by putting an end to the need for candles and lamps to provide lighting in a modern age,” he said.