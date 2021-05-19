GCT Online Application Now a Reality

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise that the application for registered General Consumption Tax (GCT) status can now be done online. Seventy-eight (78) applications have been received using the new service since the April 2021 implementation, which is accessible through the tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, and now forms part of the Tax Authority’s increased suite of digital services.

This means that Business persons/entities or their representative, with the appropriate access to their eService account, can now make an application for registered GCT status using the online application process, however they will be required to meet at least one of the following criteria:

Be involved in the manufacture of prescribed goods under of the GCT Act

Be Involved in a GCT taxable activity with gross sales exceeding $10,000,000 p.a. for the period preceding the application

Be Involved in the activity of Motor Vehicle Trade

Meets any other requirement set out in the GCT Act

Taxpayers are further advised to take note of the documents and information needed when making their applications via www.jamaicatax.gov.jm. Once the electronic application has been submitted, it is then reviewed by a TAJ officer and if approved the GCT account will be made available through the taxpayers eServices account, enabling them to make future payments and filings for GCT.

If on the other hand the application has been rejected due to the requirements not being met, a rejection letter will be issued via the applicant’s eServices account detailing the reason(s) for the rejection of the application.

Customers may access information in the How To section of the website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm on how to Register for GCT Online, as well as how to File a Consumption Tax Return Online.

The Tax Authority continues to reengineer its business processes making it more convenient to do business, thereby improving compliance and ultimately resulting in a more tax compliant Jamaica.

For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.