Municipal Corporations Issue 4,580 Building Permits

Approximately 4,580 building permits were issued by the municipal corporations in the last fiscal year, reflecting a total investment of $159.1 billion.

“I must commend them, because 90 per cent of those applications were completed in 90 days,” Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said in his 2021/22 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on May 18.

The building permit applications were for small and large residential developments, commercial and institutional projects, the Minister pointed out.

Mr. McKenzie said that before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year, the municipal corporations would generate income from amusement licences and other own-source revenue streams.

He said that despite the financial constraints they were still able to deliver services, including repairs to more than 30 minor roads.