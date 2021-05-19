100 Children To Receive Care Packages During Child Month

More than 100 children and their families will receive care packages from the National Child Month Committee (NCMC).

The packages, consisting of grocery items, will be distributed to some of the neediest children living in Kingston, St. Andrew and St. Catherine.

Speaking with JIS News, Chair of the NCMC, Dr. Pauline Mullings, said that due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, several breadwinners have lost their source of income, “so as a committee we saw it fit to assist these families, especially during Child Month”.

“The NCMC is grateful for the support that we received from CB Chicken, GraceKennedy, Food For the Poor and Honey Bun Limited. Without these kinds of partnership we would not be able to reach to some of the most vulnerable in our society,” Dr. Mullings said.

Meanwhile, Child Month activities continue with the staging of the Pickney Party 2.0 and talent competition on National Children’s Day on Friday (May 21).

Children aged six to seven will have the opportunity to showcase their talents during the virtual event, demonstrating their understanding of the Child Month theme, I Strive to Overcome Adversities with Resilience, (ISOAR).

They are required to submit video entries in the categories of song, dance, poetry and lip-syncing for a chance to win laptops, tablets and cell phones. This event is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. and will be streamed live on the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ) YouTube page and the NCMC‘s Facebook page.

Also on Children’s Day, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will continue its ‘ Children’s Hour’ programme on its Facebook Page.

The programme is being aired every Friday at 5:00 p.m. in the month of May and includes information-sharing, Do It Yourself (DIY) teaching activities (cooking, self-defence, vision boarding) trivia games and giveaways.

The Ministry will also host a Kiddies Corner, targeting early-childhood students, and a Youth Connection session for those at the primary and secondary levels.

The children will be engaged virtually in fun and bond-creating activities, and will also have an opportunity to engage with the portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams.