Minister Grange Says Government to Assist Kemoy Campbell

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, says the “government will be there for Kemoy Campbell,” the Jamaican runner who collapsed during competition in the United States on the weekend.

Campbell has been hospitalised since the incident on Saturday.

Minister Grange says she has reached out to the athlete’s family and management and has been “making arrangements to assist with Kemoy’s care.”

Minister Grange notes that Kemoy Campbell is registered with the Jamaica Athletes Insurance Programme and is able to access benefits under the scheme. In addition, the Minister has mandated the Sports Development Foundation to be ready to assist with his immediate needs.

“We continue to pray for Kemoy’s recovery and assure him and his family that Jamaica will be there for them during this time. We have been in discussions about what he requires now and we are committed to doing what is necessary to see that he gets the best care and achieves a full recovery,” said Minister Grange.