PHOTOS: Mt. James Resource Centre

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson (second left) and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Colette Roberts Risden (second right), assist parent, Jody Thomas (left), with placing her son, David Forrest (second left) behind his new special needs walker, on Tuesday (February 12) at the Early Stimulation Programme’s offices in downtown Kingston. Sharing the moment is Counsellor, Deputy Head of Mission in the Embassy of Japan, Shinichi Yamanaka.

