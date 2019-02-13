Minster Vaz Calls for More Private-Sector Support in Building Climate Resilience

This call comes from Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz, who said more innovators, investors and private-sector leaders are needed to further advance mitigation efforts.

“Partnerships are integral to our success, and so we absolutely cannot [overstate] the important role the private sector can play, as our partners, in reducing our vulnerability to a changing climate and reducing their own carbon footprint,” he said.

The Minister was speaking at a micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) consultation on supporting private-sector investment for advancing climate action in Jamaica, at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew on Tuesday (February 12).

Mr. Vaz praised private-sector stakeholders who are taking “smart and steady action” to adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Private-sector companies are finding their footing and taking big leaps, impacting positively on our carbon footprint… among them, providers of renewable energy such as the Jamaica Broilers Group, Solar Buzz Jamaica and GeNNex Elite,” he said.

Mr. Vaz urged others to follow suit, and assured that the Government will continue to garner assistance for the private sector in advancing the climate change agenda, through facilities such as the Green Climate Fund’s Readiness and Preparatory Support Programme.

He pointed out that in 2017, the Ministry’s Climate Change Division requested readiness support through that programme in order to mobilise private-sector engagement in developing low carbon and climate resilient projects in Jamaica and other CARICOM states.

“This idea was to investigate barriers and develop solutions that will leverage private-sector support and then work together at the national and regional levels to develop an action plan for engagement,” Minister Vaz explained.

The Green Climate Fund is a unique global platform to respond to climate change by investing in low-emission and climate-resilient development. It is the largest source of international climate finance and was established to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions in developing countries, and to help vulnerable societies adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change.

The two-day consultation seeks to further investigate challenges for climate action and highlight best practices and possibilities for innovation, and increase knowledge of available financing options for climate action for MSMEs.