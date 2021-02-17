Minister Grange Mourns Coach and Young Woman

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, is saddened and in shock at the killing of athletics coach Nicholas Neufville and 19 year old Raheima Edwards.

“Word cannot express how I feel at this moment,” said Minister Grange after learning that the bodies of the coach and the young woman were discovered in Portmore, St Catherine on Monday.

Minister Grange has offered sincere condolences to their families and called on anyone with information to come forward.

The Minister said Mr Neufville, who worked at Calabar High School and at Kensington Primary School, was “one of Jamaica’s most promising athletics coaches. He was a great supporter of the Institute of Sports Primary Schools Athletics Championships. We could always rely on his feedback on how to make Primary Champs better and more meaningful for the young athletes.”

Minister Grange commended him for “assisting young people to develop their skills and techniques after completing his own career as a student athlete, having represented Calabar and Jamaica in the long and triple jumps.”